Assam

Three doctors and suspended cop arrested in Dhula minor girl murder case

By The Assam Tribune

Guwahati, Nov 8: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police on Monday arrested three doctors and a suspended police officer in connection with the case of rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Darrang district, Assam.

Dr. Arun Ch. Deka, Dr. Ajanta Bordoloi and Dr. Anupam Sharma who conducted the 1st Post Mortem over the dead body of the deceased minor girl at Malgaldoi Civil Hospital have been arrested in Dhula P.S. Case No. 114/2022 registered U/S 354/354(A)/302/201/511 r/w 376 IPC, and sec 9(P)/10 of POCSO Act.

A case was also registered to investigate the rape and murder of the minor girl following which the doctors and the Additional Superintendent of Police of Darrang district.

Investigation conducted revealed that there are several commissions and omissions committed by these doctors while conducting the 1st Post Mortem over the dead body.




The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


