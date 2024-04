Guwahati, Apr 8: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam seized 10,000 yaba tablets and arrested three accused in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday.





Based on specific inputs from an interstate drug deal, the STF team carried out a raid, following which they intercepted a vehicle in Rangia with 10,000 Yaba tablets.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of Assam Police via the microblogging site ‘X’.





Based on reliable inputs of an inter-state drug deal, @STFAssam carried out an operation in the wee hours and intercepted a vehicle in Rangia.



Upon thorough search, 10,000 YABA tablets were recovered and 3 people have been apprehended.



Well done @assampolice!… pic.twitter.com/jT0ZxzKMlh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) April 8, 2024