Three dead after speeding car hits truck in Sonapur

Guwahati, Oct 7: Three people died on the spot in a fatal road accident after a sedan they were travelling in hit a truck parked on National Highway 37 in Nazirakhat, Sonapur.

As per sources, the incident took place at around 2 am and the deceased are yet to be identified.

The Maruti Swift Desire bearing registration number AS 01 BH 9714 was travelling from Nagaon to Guwahati when it hit the truck which was already parked at the National Highway.

All the three occupants of the vehicle died on the spot. Meanwhile, the Sonapur traffic police reached the spot overnight and arranged for post mortem of the deceased. Further investigations are going on.