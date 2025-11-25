Three dead, 15 injured after ambulance, night bus collide head-on in Tinsukia

Tinsukia, Nov 26: Three people were killed and more than a dozen injured when a night bus and an ambulance collided head-on on NH-37 at Makum in Assam’s Tinsukia district, early Tuesday morning.

Two people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at Tinsukia Medical College Hospital (TMCH).

The deceased have been identified as Kumar Chetri, Minchu Bhuyan and Gobin Bhuyan, all residents of Powai.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, Mayank Kumar Jha said the collision occurred when the bus travelling towards Makum hit the ambulance carrying patients from Pawai Tea Estate.

“We have so far confirmed three deaths. Around 10 to 12 others have been injured and admitted to Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital (TMCH),” Jha said.

Ten of them, who suffered serious injuries, were later shifted to Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh for advanced treatment, while the rest are being treated at TMCH.

The accident took place around 5 am when the ambulance (AS 01 RC 5473), travelling from the Powai Tea Estate towards Tinsukia, collided with a night bus (AS 01 KC 7799) heading from Tinsukia towards Makum.

“An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident. The bus driver is currently at the police station and is being interrogated,” Jha added.

Meanwhile, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapnil Pal visited the Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital to take a stock of the injured while informing initiation of an investigation.

"We have begun an investigation into the incident,” Pal added.