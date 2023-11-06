Three Bangladeshi cattle smugglers caught in Cachar

Silchar, Nov 6: Three Bangladeshi nationals were caught by the Village Defence Party in the Katigorah area of Cachar district on Sunday night over suspicion of smuggling buffaloes from India to Bangladesh.

As per the preliminary investigation, it was found that the Bangladeshi nationals hail from Sylhet district of the neighbouring country, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed.

Sources informed that while these three persons were seen moving across Kinnokhal market area in Katigorah, close to the India-Bangladesh international border, members of the Village Defence Party kept a vigil on their movements and nabbed the trio with sharp weapons. Sources further revealed that foul players from Bangladesh keep entering India illegally to smuggle cattle.