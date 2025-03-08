Three Assam writers bag Sahitya Akademi Translation Award 2024

Guwahati, Mar 8: Three writers from Assam—Anjan Sarma, Uttara Bwiswmuthiary, and Basudeb Das—have been chosen for the Sahitya Akademi Translation Award for 2024 for their works in Assamese, Bodo, and Bengali, respectively.

Sarma, a noted writer and translator with over two dozen books to his credit, was chosen for Prachin Kamrupar Itihas, an Assamese translation of Early History of Kamrupa by Kanak Lal Barua.

Bwiswmuthiary's Bodo translation (with the same name) of the original Assamese novel Kanchan by Anuradha Sarma Pujari earned her the honour.

Das's work Sadagarer Putra Nouka Beye Jay, translated from Homen Borgohain's Assamese novel Saudor Puteke Nao Meli Jai, was chosen for the award.

Sarma is also the managing director of Bhabani Offset, a leading printing and publishing house. Some of his works include Hinsa Ne Ahinsa, Antaheen Gagan, Virus Jivan, and Asom Aru Asom Gana Parishad, Bhinna Jan Bhinna Man, Jivan Tomak Abhibadan, Asom Andolonor Asampurna Itihas, etc.

Commenting on Sarma's selection, Partha Pratim Hazarika, jury member of the selection committee and assistant editor of The Assam Tribune, said that Sarma's body of literary works, especially translation works in Assamese, has been a major contribution to Assamese literature and society. "This award is actually an honour to his dedication towards his job," he added.

Das has translated nearly 300 Assamese short stories into Bengali till now, which have been published in prominent magazines. Born in Assam, Das is now based in Kolkata. He retired from his job to devote more time to translation work and feels this is the only way to show his love and respect for Assam.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday congratulated the three winners. In a statement, Acharya said, "Their remarkable work in the arena of literature not only bridges linguistic boundaries but also enriches our cultural and intellectual heritage. May their contributions continue to inspire generations and their achievements soar to even greater heights in the years to come."

He also said that their achievements have brought laurels to the state, which will definitely be an inspiration to posterity.

Other than that, Sahitya Akademi announced 21 names for the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize: the names of 21 translators, including Anisur Rahman in English and Madan Soni in Hindi, for its annual Translation Prize for 2024.

"The executive board of the Sahitya Akademi, which met at Rabindra Bhavan, New Delhi, on Friday, under the chairmanship of its President Madhav Kaushik, approved the selection of 21 books for the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2024," the National Academy of Letters said in a statement.

"The books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by the three-member jury, each in the concerned languages, in accordance with the rules and procedure laid down for the purpose," it said.

While Rahman has been selected for The Wonderful World of Urdu Ghazals, an English translation of the Urdu poetry collection Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi, Soni has won the prize for the Hindi translation of the biography of Indian modern artist Syed Hyder Raza, originally written in English by Yashodhara Dalmia.





Staff Reporter/ News agency