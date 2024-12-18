Three Assam litterateurs honoured with Sahitya Akademi Award 2024

Guwahati, Dec. 18: The Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 has been conferred upon three distinguished litterateurs from Assam, recognising their exceptional contributions to literature in multiple languages.

Sameer Tanti was awarded for his poetry collection Pharingbore Bator Katha Jane (Assamese), Aron Raja for his novel Swrni Thakhai (Bodo), and Dipak Kumar Sharma for his Sanskrit poetry collection Bhaskaracaritam.

These litterateurs were acknowledged for their literary excellence and the promotion of Assam’s rich cultural diversity across various genres and languages.

Dipak Kumar Sharma, who received the Sahitya Akademi Award for the second time, expressed immense happiness upon receiving the honour.

Sharma, who was previously awarded in 2018 for translation, shared his thoughts with The Assam Tribune, stating that awards should not be the goal for any writer.

“Awards are a motivation, but they are not the target. Continuous improvement in one’s craft is what matters the most,” he said.

Sharma also highlighted the importance of giving back to language and literature. “Language and literature have given us so much; we must contribute to their growth by writing. This is my personal belief,” he added.

Sharma, who encourages his students to write in their mother tongue, stressed that expressing oneself in a comfortable language is key to effective communication.

Sharma further stated that becoming a writer requires being a diligent reader. “Anyone aspiring to be a good writer must first be a good reader. Our writing reflects everything we have absorbed through reading,” he said, noting the influence of diverse fields like history, philosophy, and science on a writer’s expression.

Raja, another awardee, expressed his joy at receiving the Sahitya Akademi Award for his thirteenth novel Swrni Thakhai.

Raja, who has authored 14 novels and 4 short stories, shared his lifelong passion for literature, which began during his school days. “I have been involved with literature since my school years and it has always been my motivation,” Raja told the press.

He thanked his readers for their continued support, which has been the driving force behind his writing.

“I never imagined my books would reach such a level. I will continue writing as long as my health and mind permit,” Raja said, expressing his deep gratitude for the recognition.