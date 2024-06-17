Three Assam Hajj pilgrims dies in Mecca

Guwahati, Jun 17: Amid the ongoing festivities of Eid, a tragic incident unfolded where three people from Assam lost their lives in Saudi Arabia who went to perform Hajj in Mecca.

The three deceased have been identified as Jarina Begum from Bajali district, Salaha Begum Barbhuiya from Hailakandi district, and Saif Uddin Barbhuiya from Cachar district.



According to the information received, Jarina, who went to perform Hajj, suddenly fell ill, following which she was admitted to the hospital, and later she died while undergoing treatment.



The Hajj is one of the world's biggest religious gatherings and also one of the five pillars of Islam.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the deaths of the other two people is not yet known till the filing of this report.

