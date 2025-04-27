Three Assam artistes make it to top 10 finalists in ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’

Guwahati, April 27: Assam’s vibrant electronic music scene has made a mark on the national stage, with three artists from the state — Aditya Upadhyaya (Guwahati), Dibyajit Ray (Bongaigaon) and Nobajyoty Boruah (Lakhimpur) — earning their place among the Top 10 finalists for ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’, a key feature of the ‘Create in India’ initiative, under the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

Organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the Indian Music Industry (IMI), Resonate aims to spotlight innovation and originality in Electronic Dance Music (EDM), showcasing upcoming talent from across India and the globe. The ten finalists were announced on April 12, following an intense selection process led by a panel of leading music industry professionals.

All three Assamese finalists will perform live at the WAVES Summit, scheduled to be held in Mumbai from May 1–4, representing both the diversity and creativity of India’s Northeastern electronic music community.

Among the standout finalists is Nobajyoty Boruah, who has made a name for himself in the music industry through sheer dedication and an unorthodox journey into music. “I started my musical journey inspired by the rise of Electronic Music and learned music production through YouTube before pursuing professional audio engineering,” he shared.

A certified audio engineer, Nobajyoty has worked on various projects in Chennai and Bangalore. He draws inspiration from Indian composers like AR Rahman, Amit Trivedi, and Anurag Saikia, as well as international icons such as Skrillex, Zedd, and Porter Robinson. “My goal has always been to blend different genres and create something truly unique for listeners,” he said. One of his proudest achievements to date is the official remix of Salim–Sulaiman’s ‘Eik Martaba’, sung by Ananya Sharma and released through Merchant Records, distributed by Warner Music India.

Aditya Upadhyaya, another finalist from Assam, expressed his excitement at being part of such a prestigious platform. “WAVES is a very good opportunity for us in the EDM community since the community in India is still growing. I'm really grateful to be in the top 10 finalists, and this will be a great turning point of my career,” he shared. His journey as a music producer has been defined by his desire to push boundaries and contribute to the growth of the Indian electronic scene.

‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ aimed to unearth and elevate Indian as well as global emerging talent in electronic music production and DJing. The success of this Challenge also strengthens India's positions as a global centre for music fusion, electronic music, and DJing artistry.

The first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), a milestone event for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector, will be hosted by the Government of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra, from May 1 to 4.

WAVES has been planned to enhance India’s creative strength, amplifying its position as a hub for content creation, intellectual property, and technological innovation. Industries and sectors in focus include Broadcasting, Print Media, Television, Radio, Films, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, Sound and Music, Advertising, Digital Media, Social Media Platforms, Generative AI, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Extended Reality (XR).