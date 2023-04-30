Three arrested with Tiger skin & bones from Barpeta

Guwahati, April 30: Following a raid in Barpeta district of Assam, the forest officials have arrested three alleged poachers with around 7.150 kg of tiger skin and bones on Saturday night.

The accused have been identified as Balendra Gayari, Munindra Basaumatary and Dimbe Gayari.

Acting on a tip off, the forest officials of Manas Tiger Project carried out the raid in Labdanguri near Manas National Park and made the arrest.

The international value of the recovered tiger skins and bones is estimated to be over Rs 20 lakhs.

Earlier on Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an absconding rhino poacher from Dimapur area in Nagaland.

The accused was identified as Raidang Engti who was allegedly involved in rhino poaching back in the year 2012.