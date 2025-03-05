Three arrested for murder of father-son duo in Barpeta, disguised as road accident

Barpeta, March 5: Three persons, who reportedly killed a father-son duo on Wednesday night and then tried to pass it off as a road accident, were arrested by the police on Sunday night.

According to available information, one Abdul Mannan and his son Abdul Rezzak died in an ostensible motorcycle accident on February 26 at Jaypur near Howly in Barpeta district. However, the family of the deceased refused to accept it as an ordinary accident and alleged that it was a case of preplanned murder.

The police then vigorously investigated the matter and finally arrested Nurul Laskar, Najib Ali, and Manowar Ali. Nurul and Najib are cousins of victim Abdul Rezzak, while Manowar Ali is the driver of the Bolero car used in the crime.

The accused persons confessed that they first rammed the motorbike with car and then hit the victims with hammers. They also confessed to hiring Manowar for the job.