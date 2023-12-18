Three active Naga National Council cadres in Cachar Police net

Silchar, Dec 18: In a major breakthrough, Cachar Police, in association with 39 Assam Rifles, launched a special operation based on credible inputs and nabbed three active cadres of the Naga National Council (NNC) outfit from. Kroulong and Namdailong villages along the Assam Manipur border.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that these militants, who have records of being involved in extortion activities, are also suspected to be involved in the killing of a high-ranking NNC ex-cadre, whose body was recovered from Namdailong village on December 12.

During the interrogation, they admitted that they are active cadres and area commanders in the Zeliangrong region of the Naga National Council. The cadres were nabbed in connection with Jirighat PS Case No 36/23 U/S 302 IPC R/W 27 Arms Act and after thorough interrogation, they were arrested and taken into police custody for 10 days.

Further investigation is underway.