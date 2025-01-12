Threads of Tradition: 300 women weaving a new future in this Cachar village

Silchar, Jan 12: In the serene Singerbond village of Lakhipur, nestled in Assam’s Cachar district, the rhythmic clatter of looms provides a melodic backdrop to daily life. Here, 65-year-old L. Malabati Devi, along with fellow weavers L. Jebita Singha, L. Ajita Devi, and L. Shanti Bala Devi, embody a legacy that seamlessly intertwines culture, livelihood, and resilience.

As the Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti festivities approach, these women put aside their farming tools to devote their time and skill to weaving, a craft integral to their Manipuri heritage. Across the village, over 300 women from the community sit at their looms, weaving vibrant mekhlas, gamochas, and other garments that sustain their families.

The looms of legacy

Ng. Alina Devi, Circle Inspector at the Assistant Director of Handlooms and Textiles office in Cachar, highlights the significance of weaving in the Manipuri way of life.

“Weaving is not just a livelihood but a tradition passed down through generations. From an early age, children learn this craft from their mothers. It’s a skill that enables women to manage household chores while contributing to their family’s income,” she shares.













Weaving is a tradition passed down from generations as children from a young age learn the craft from their mothers (AT Photo)

She elaborates on the tools of the trade, saying that most women use throw-shuttle looms, also known as country looms, which are portable and convenient.

"These looms allow them to produce two to three gamochas a day after a single day of yarn warping. Some have adopted fly-shuttle looms, which enable higher production rates," she adds.

Challenges loom large

The vibrant threads of this tradition, however, face a fraying future. The women weavers voice their concern about competition from machine-made textiles, which dominate the market with their affordability and scale.

“Even with government-subsidised yarn, we struggle to meet the demand for our handmade products. Our craft is rooted in love and dedication, but the market’s tilt towards machine-made clothes threatens our livelihood,” they lament.

The government’s initiatives, such as the Handloom Cluster Development Project 2019-20, offer a lifeline. Assistant Director of Handlooms and Textiles, Cachar, Gunjan Kalita, highlights the support extended to the Singerbond cluster, “We’ve provided training in design, dyeing, and jacquard techniques to over 300 weavers, along with looms and accessories. Subsidised yarn—around 50 kilograms per month—is distributed to facilitate production.”

In addition to the training and support, the products crafted by these talented weavers find their way to various handloom and textile fairs across Assam, helping their work reach a broader audience.

Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Mines and Minerals, and Barak Valley Development, Kaushik Rai, has also lauded the efforts of the women weavers and promised continued support to enhance their craft and livelihoods.

For the women of Singerbond, weaving is more than just an occupation — it’s a tradition, a skill passed down through generations, and a means of survival in an ever-changing world. And though they face challenges, their determination to continue weaving the fabric of their community remains as strong as ever.









Weaving is a means of survival in an ever-changing world for the women of Singerbond village in Cachar (AT Photo)



