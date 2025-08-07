Threads of pride: Assam weaves glory into National Handloom Day

Guwahati, August 7: Assam, a state synonymous with vibrant weaving traditions, today joined the nation in celebrating the 10th edition of National Handloom Day, a tribute to India’s centuries-old textile artistry and the artisans who keep it alive.

Observed on August 7 every year, this day commemorates the launch of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905, encouraging the use of indigenous products and marking the foundation of the handloom revolution in the country.

The handloom sector continues to be an integral part of India’s cultural heritage and rural economy. Assam’s contribution to this sector is especially significant, not just in tradition and aesthetics, but also in scale.

With a rich legacy of producing globally admired fabrics like Muga, Eri, and traditional cotton weaves, the state remains one of the torchbearers of Indian handloom.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayanta Dev Sharma, Chief Officer of the Handloom Research and Development Centre in Assam, emphasised the significant steps being taken to uplift the weaving community.

“Since 2015, the government has observed this day to honour the artistry of weavers and enhance their pride. Assam, with its vast number of weavers, plays a vital role in this traditional industry,” he said.

One of the key state-level initiatives is the "Self-Reliant Women" scheme, through which the government directly purchases traditional handloom products from women weavers belonging to various ethnic communities, without involving middlemen.

These include textiles such as Assamese Gamusa, Bodo Aronai, Karbi Phal, Manipuri Khudei, Rabha Pajaar, Dimasa Richa-Bacha, Mising Dumer, and others from the Erak, Dewri, and Koch-Rajbongshi communities.

Sharma noted that during Rongali Bihu, Assam’s Chief Minister distributed locally crafted Phulam Gamucha as gifts — an initiative that not only promoted local craftsmanship but also showcased the durability and appeal of Assam’s handloom products.

Assam also holds the record for having the highest number of handloom artisans (shipinis) in the country. According to a data from a 2019–20 survey, Assam is home to over 12 lakh weavers.

A vast majority of these are women, reinforcing the sector’s role in rural empowerment and socio-economic upliftment. The state’s handloom products, especially the Gamusa, Mekhela-Chador, and traditional tribal textiles, are widely recognised for their quality, craftsmanship, and cultural symbolism.

The central government annually honours exceptional weavers through the National Weaver Award and the Sant Kabir Award, recognising excellence in handloom artistry and significant contribution to the sector.

Notably, several artisans from Assam have been proud recipients of these awards over the years, a testament to the region’s unmatched weaving skills.

Legal protection & GI tags

To protect indigenous handloom products from imitation and mechanised production, Assam has strictly enforced the Handloom (Products Preservation) Act, 1985. Under this law, 11 traditional fabrics, including Gamusa, Mekhela-Chador, Dokhna, Danka, Khamlet, and Faneko, can be produced only using handlooms.

The state has also made remarkable strides in securing Geographical Indication (GI) tags for its iconic textiles. After Muga silk and the Assamese Gamusa, GI recognition has been granted to Assamese Mising handloom products and five traditional Bodo textiles — Dokhna, Bodo Eri Silk, Bodo Gamusa, Jwmgra, and Aronai.

Adding a special highlight to this year’s celebration, renowned fashion designer and Assam’s pride Sanchita Dutta paid tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a symbolic handwoven garment. The piece, featuring her image, was crafted to honour the PM's visionary leadership and commitment to revitalising the handloom sector.

Speaking about her creation, Dutta said, “This symbolic creation pays homage to the weaver community of the country. The firm commitment and unwavering enthusiasm shown by the Hon’ble Prime Minister to uplift the handloom sector is what this garment represents.” The gesture has been widely appreciated for bringing national recognition to the artisan community and reinforcing pride in India’s indigenous crafts.

As the nation celebrates the 10th National Handloom Day, Assam’s vibrant threads — both literal and cultural — continue to weave stories of identity, resilience, and self-reliance.