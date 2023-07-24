Thousands witness traditional boat race in Barpeta

Barpeta, July 24: Amid cheers and screams, the Chaulkhowa River burst into life as the decades old boat race was held at Chenga Muslimpara village of Barpeta district on Monday.

As many as 15 boats competed in this year’s competition organised by the Chenga Regional Youth Association. The traditional boat race is known for presenting a picture of harmony as it brings together people from all communities on one stage to cheer for their respective participants.

The mesmerising synchronisation of the rowers accompanied with traditional songs and cheering of thousands of enthusiasts create a festive atmosphere in the village which attracts people from all over the district and beyond.

The boat race was organised under two categories—the large boat and the small boat. In the large boat category the boat named Nayanjyoti from Kahikuchi grabbed the first position while in the small boat category ‘Al-Amin’ boat of Bhairaguri won the first prize.

Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, AJP's Ziaur Rahman and several other dignitaries were also present during the event.