Thousands block NH-315 over land rights to 6 communities in Tirap tribal belt & block

Margherita, Aug 4: The All Assam Tribal Sangha’s Margherita District Committee, along with seven other indigenous tribal organisations, staged a massive protest on Monday by blocking National Highway 315 at Jagun for several hours.

The demonstration, which reportedly drew over 3,000 men and women, was in opposition to the Assam Cabinet’s July 31 resolution granting land rights and special status to six additional communities within the Tirap Tribal Belt and Block under the Margherita constituency.

Chanting slogans such as "Ei jui jolise, joliboi" and "Asom sarkar hai hai", protesters warned of a larger agitation if the decision was not rolled back, vowing greater mobilisation in the days ahead.

“If non-protected classes are included as protected within the Tirap Tribal Belt, it will drastically alter the region’s demographic composition. We urge the Chief Minister to revoke this decision and seek an urgent meeting,” said one protester.













The Cabinet decision permits the inclusion of the Ahom, Matak, Moran, Chutia, Gorkha, Tea Garden, and Adivasi communities as protected classes in the Tirap Tribal Belt — specifically for those who have been residing on land since before 2011.

“The decision taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must be withdrawn immediately. There was no consultation with the tribal communities prior to this announcement. We've been demanding an autonomous council for years, but that remains ignored,” said a leader of one of the protesting tribal groups.

The government cited powers under sub-section (2) of Section 160 of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation to justify the move.