This Uruka, bhelaghors are championing conservation issues in Sonitpur, Raha

Raha/Sonitpur, Jan 13: This year, bhelaghors—the temporary night shelters built for community feasting during Uruka—are serving a higher purpose. Traditionally designed in various shapes and sizes, these structures often depict a theme or tell a story.

But in the villages of Sonitpur's Balishiha Bhalukdhora and Raha's Amonishali, the designs have turned into powerful statements for environmental and conservation awareness.

In Amonishali, located near the bustling Nagaon-Guwahati highway, a bhelaghar has been capturing the attention of passersby for its striking, nature-focused design.

Featuring representations of a lesser adjutant stork, a white-winged wood duck, and a vulture perched on a guitar; the temporary structure draws large crowds, both locals and travellers.

Constructed with bamboo, thatch, straw, and dried betel nut leaves, this bhelaghar stands out from others across Assam due to its compelling message.

A thin line of words in Assamese—“Axomor Bipanna Prani Sangrakhyan Korok, Joibo Boisitra Rakhya Korok" (Protect endangered animals of Assam, save the biodiversity)—proclaims a movement to protect Assam's rare species, once the pride of the state.

Bhagawan Senapati, the artist behind this creative bhelaghar, explained his motivation, saying that Assam is rich in natural beauty and biodiversity, but due to several factors, this beauty is gradually fading.

“Some species, once the pride of Assam, are now at risk of extinction. Poaching has made their survival in their natural habitat difficult. So, I decided to build this bhelaghar to raise awareness, urging people to respect and protect these species,” he said.

Though a temporary structure, the bhelaghar’s impact is lasting, sparking conversations around Assam’s endangered wildlife and the need for conservation.









In Bhalukdhora, another bhelaghar has become a talking point for its bold depiction of human-elephant conflict. (AT Photo)

Meanwhile, in Bhalukdhora, another bhelaghar has become a talking point for its bold depiction of human-elephant conflict. With increasing instances of human-wildlife conflict in Assam, this installation stands as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to address deforestation and promote peaceful co-existence with wildlife.

“This issue has become a major crisis in Assam. Through this bhelaghar, we, the Balishiha Bhalukdhora Bhogali Bihu Sonmilon Samiti, want to raise awareness about deforestation. We encourage people to plant more trees to help us co-exist with wildlife,” shared one of the event organisers.

Both of these unique bhelaghors not only add a creative touch to the Bohag Bihu celebrations but also serve as thought-provoking platforms for conservation, urging people to reflect on the importance of protecting Assam's rich biodiversity.