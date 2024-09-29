This Dhubri artist is celebrating sustainability this Durga Puja, one idol at a time

Dhubri, Sept 29: With Durga Puja just around the corner, the air in Assam is buzzing with enthusiasm and anticipation. As communities across the state prepare their pandals and give finishing touches to tens of thousands of idols, a unique artistic movement is taking shape, highlighting the festival's deeper meanings, in Dhubri.

One artist from the district is capturing headlines for his exceptional work that not only embodies artistic talent but also champions sustainable development and environmental protection.

Meet Sanjib Basak, an artist whose innovative approach to idol-making is transforming traditional practices. Apart from being a field officer at the Dhubri District Disaster Management Authority, Basak has crafted two remarkable Durga idols this year—one fashioned from used shirt buttons and the other from recycled copper wire.

His commitment to creating environmentally conscious idols has been a part of his artistic journey for years, aiming to raise awareness about waste management and sustainable consumption.

The approach

Crafting a Durga idol from discarded shirt buttons is no small achievement. Basak embarks on his artistic journey by collecting buttons from old shirts, reaching out to local communities, tailors, and households for discarded materials. Once gathered, the buttons undergo a thorough cleaning and categorisation process based on size and colour, preparing them for the artistic makeover.

Crafting a Durga idol from discarded shirt buttons (AT Photo)

The design phase is where Basak’s creativity shines. He carefully plans the idol's structure, ensuring it is both stable and visually captivating. Using eco-friendly adhesives, he intricately assembles the buttons to form different parts of the idol, each button symbolising a step toward responsible consumption and waste reduction. The entire process, from sourcing the buttons to the final assembly, demands several months of dedication and precision.



Alongside the button idol, Basak has also crafted a Maa Durga idol using discarded copper wires sourced from old machines. By collaborating with local scrap dealers, he collected these wires from broken electronics and industrial equipment, untangling and cleaning them to prepare for sculpting. Each twist and turn of the wire contributes to a cohesive and artistic structure, embodying the Goddess Durga’s strength and resilience.

Basak crafted a Maa Durga idol using discarded copper wires (AT Photo)

A commitment to sustainability



Basak’s artistic vision extends beyond creating beautiful idols; it addresses pressing environmental issues. By transforming waste materials into art, he promotes the critical message of recycling and sustainable practices.

“Items like buttons, which often find their way to landfills, contribute significantly to environmental degradation,” he says. Basak’s work demonstrates that repurposing such overlooked objects can significantly reduce waste and conserve resources, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production.

Through his art, Basak seamlessly integrates waste management into everyday life. His idols are not merely decorative pieces; they are educational tools that inspire communities to adopt sustainable consumption practices. “By showcasing the beauty in reused materials, I want to highlight that even the smallest actions can lead to substantial progress in environmental conservation,” he says.

Recognition & impact

Basak’s innovative creations have garnered widespread recognition, earning him numerous prestigious awards. His 12-foot-tall Durga idol made of matchsticks earned him a spot in the India Book of Records in 2019, while his other works, such as a Ganesha idol crafted from waste plastic bottles, have also received accolades.

In 2020, he was honoured with the Atmanirbhar Bharat Salman and the Rashtriya Prerna Award for his dedication to sustainable art, along with recognition from the Craft Council of India, which awarded him the Kamala Award in 2021 for his creativity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Durga Puja approaches, Basak’s idols will take centre stage, accompanied by awareness campaigns that highlight recycling, waste reduction, and responsible consumption. Through his artistry, Basak continues to inspire and educate, igniting a movement towards a more sustainable future - one idol at a time.