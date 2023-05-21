This artist from Assam is weaving stories with green gold

Guwahati, May 21: The idol making process is an arduous one, growing up Dr Binoy Paul, a miniature sculpture artist from Assam’s Barak Valley has observed his father who is an idol maker by profession meticulous layering various types of clays to attain the desired image and surface of the idols. The artwork has left an indelible impact on Binoy such that he went on to pursue his higher education on visual arts. Presently, working as a freelance artist, his miniature sculptures which are crafted with bamboo and other materials have garnered a name for itself in the art sphere.

“As a growing adolescent I have been fortunate to watch my artisan father, a traditional idol maker, earnestly delving with his medium, i.e., clay, straw, bamboo and jute every day. The entire process inspired me to an extent that I grew with a dream to discover an authentic creative expression in the higher detail of the ethnicity. Thus, I invested my entire academic skills in discovering the unique creative expression with ethnic values through indigenous materials like bamboo and cane,” said Binoy, who holds a Ph.D in visual arts.

Binoy use both conventional and non-traditional medium to produce a modern creative expression using bamboo which is found abundantly in Northeastern region. His art is deeply rooted in the craft and culture of idol making, Alpana, Sara, pata chitra, body art, and pottery of Barak valley in Assam. His work is inspired by the common cultural heritage of north-east themes of India, which are reflected in his use of form, materiality, colours, and technique.





Bamboo and paper are easily available and affordable, hence, to tell the story of the region with an indigenous element is something that Binoy adhered to “Although there are other materials but I preferred bamboo as it was easily available. Moreover, bamboo has a huge scope in terms of art and craft and it needs to be promoted in a good way,” added Binoy.



Binoy believes that the traditional aspects are dwindling with the advent of globalisation, so his effort is to keep them alive. Moreover, the use of an indigenous product like bamboo will also generate an income source for the people of the region.

The sculptures before being moulded goes through several processes like cleaning, drying and then lacing with organic products to maintain its longevity.

One of Binoy's signature techniques is paper mache, which he has elevated to new heights through his attention to detail in terms of colour, ornamentation, clothing, features, and theme. His almost miniaturized figurines are delicate, abstracted, and imbued with a sense of humor, making them highly personal and engaging.





















Binoy stated, “The paper pulp process is a complex and intricate process that requires careful attention to detail and a deep understanding of the science behind paper mache work by utilizing various techniques. The technique is used over a bamboo armature for sculpting life into the structures.”



While speaking about some of his work, Binoy said he incorporates gamusa motifs, patterns of dimasa textiles among others in his sculptures. Recently, he showcased 20 miniature sculptures in a solo exhibition held at Saracca Art Gallery in Lucknow.













Another sculpture he created was inspired by the energy and magic of the Charak Puja, which he made using paper pulp and bamboo armature. “My aim was to capture the enigmatic energy of the festival and its rituals. Through my art, I hope to share the beauty and richness of Assam's culture and traditions with the world,” said Binoy.





He further advised the aspiring artists to stick to their culture and promote Northeast, its rich culture and the natural resources found in the region.

