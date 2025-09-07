This 120-yr-old school in Sadiya holds a piece of Bhupen Hazarika’s past

Sadiya, Sept 6: In Chapakhowa, the Sadiya Government Higher Secondary School stands tall as a 120-year-old institution.

On the surface, it is a school like many others, but within its walls lies a hidden thread connecting it to Assam’s cultural luminary, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Established in 1905 in the old town of Sadiya, the school once employed Nilakanta Hazarika, father of the Bard of Brahmaputra, as a Middle Vernacular (MV) teacher from 1921 to 1924.

Today, a preserved salary register bearing Nilakanta Hazarika’s original signature remains a cherished relic, attracting visitors from across Assam who come to witness this tangible link to the visionary artsite.





The preserved salary register bearing Nilakanta Hazarika’s original signature. (AT Photo)

In its colonial heyday, Sadiya was often called the “Second Shillong”. However, the catastrophic earthquake of 1950 submerged much of the town.

The city was eventually re-established at Chapakhowa, and while many structures were lost, the school endured—along with the memory of Nilakanta Hazarika’s tenure.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Principal Usharani Hazarika said, “We feel immense pride that the father of our beloved Sudha Kontha once taught in this institution. The salary register has been preserved meticulously, yet it is regrettable that other materials related to Bhupen Da’s legacy remain scattered and uncollected.”

The principal also addressed the long-debated question of Hazarika’s birthplace. Clarifying the matter, she noted, “Jayanta Buragohain, a teacher of the school, has evidence that Bulung (now in Roing) was originally part of the old Sadiya town, which was submerged after the 1950 earthquake, rather than present-day Arunachal Pradesh.”

Recalling stories from the past, she shared how Hazarika’s mother often suffered from illness, prompting his father to shift the family to Haripur, near Teen Mile, where the school was then located.

In another retelling, she mentioned Pusha Das of Desoi, who cared for young Bhupen Hazarika alongside her own son, Jadav Das, since the two were of the same age. Even today, Gajen Das, Jadav’s son, and his family continue to live in Desoi.

The principal urged the government to consider establishing a museum within the school, to both safeguard historical artefacts and commemorate the association of Bhupen Hazarika with Sadiya.

“As our 120-year-old school bears witness to this priceless connection, we appeal to the authorities to set up a museum in Sadiya in memory of Sudha Kontha—a fitting tribute ahead of his birth centenary,” she added.

Today, Sadiya Government Higher Secondary School is more than a place of learning; it is a living monument to Assam’s rich cultural heritage, a reminder of Bhupen Hazarika’s enduring roots in the land that shaped him.