Thirteen teenage girls rescued, human traffickers arrested in Biswanath

Biswanath Chariali, Jan 9: In a swift operation, the Biswanath district police successfully rescued thirteen teenage girls, foiling a human trafficking attempt at Rangapara railway station.

Three traffickers, including the alleged mastermind identified as Suraj Nahak and his wife Swarasti Nahak, along with accomplice Habib Ali, were apprehended during the operation.

The Biswanath District Superintendent of Police, Subhashis Barua, received crucial information when a group from North Jinjiya, Jinjiya tea estate, and Ratowa under Jinjiya police station attempted to transport the thirteen girls via train. Acting promptly, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nabajit Das Baghri reached Rangapara railway station and successfully rescued the teenagers.

The arrested traffickers, Suraj Nahak, Swarasti Naho, and Habib Ali, are currently under interrogation. The main accused, Suraj Nahak, and his wife, Swarasti Nahak, are believed to have carried out the trafficking operation. The rescued teenagers are now under the care of law enforcement.

The police suspect further involvement in the trafficking network and are conducting thorough questioning of the arrested individuals. Additional arrests in connection with the incident are expected.