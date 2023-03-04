Thirteen arrested for gambling in Dhubri district

Dhubri, Mar 4: In a raid against Gambling activities, district Police arrested thirteen persons engaged in Gambling out of which eleven are from Bilasipara area.

Police informed that raids against gambling conducted in various places in Dhubri along with the arrested persons, gambling material and a total cash of Rs. 67620 seized from their possession.

In Bilasipara most of the arrest were made from from Suapata area and the persons have been identified as Manseb Ali, Asmat Ali, Majid Ali, Shahidul Islam, Sultan Ali, Anwar Hussain, Sujal Mandal, Abdul Salam, Osman Ghani and Sarab Ali.