Third-year MBBS student held for attempted assault on girl at Lakhimpur Medical College

North Lakhimpur, Nov 14: A third-year MBBS student of the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) has been arrested on charges of attempted molestation and sexual assault. The student, identified as Susheel Kumar from Bihar, has been accused of trying to sexually assault a girl student inside a toilet on the medical college premises on Wednesday.

According to a relative of the victim, Susheel Kumar stalked the girl student during a rest period amid an examination and followed her to the women’s toilet. He forcefully entered the toilet and tried to sexually assault her by locking the door from inside. However, the girl somehow managed to come out from the toilet and inform her family about the incident.

On receipt of the complaint from the victim’s family, personnel from the Lilabari Police Outpost arrested Susheel Kumar.

The incident has shaken the entire student fraternity of the LMCH, particularly its girl students, who are feeling insecure inside the campus.

Meanwhile, the principal of the LMCH could not be contacted over phone for his comments regarding the issue.

Conscious local citizens are apprehensive that the tragedy of the RG Kar Medical College of Kolkata in 2024 could well be repeated at the LMCH, and they have urged upon the authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly and take stringent action against the accused student.



By

Correspondent