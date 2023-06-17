Thieves break into Kali Mandir in Digboi, decamp with donation box

Digboi, June 17: Thieves broke into Kali mandir in Digboi and decamped with donation box.

The incident took place late night at Sanatan Sangha of Digboi.

As per sources, the thieves broke the lock of the kitchen within the temple complex and ran away with the donation box.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera of the temple.

An FIR has already been lodged by the temple committee at Digboi police station.

The police investigation is currently underway.