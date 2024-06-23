“They benefit from schemes initiated by Modi, but voted for Congress,” Assam CM

Guwahati, June 23: After the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that people of a minority community belonging to the neighbouring country are residing in houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme under Narendra Modi’s government, yet they chose to vote for Congress.

Addressing a public gathering, Sarma said, "The people of a particular community may be living in the houses given by Narendra Modi, using electricity and other such facilities provided by the Modi government, but still courageously, they went to the polling booth and voted for the Congress party," adding that their only goal is ‘Modi Hatao’.

“Somebody voted for Modi, somebody did not vote for Modi, but the minority community people of Bangladesh origin, even if there is a Congress government in the state, even if the price of petrol is Rs. 300, they will give it to the Congress because they are aiming to capture Assam in the next 10 years, this is their one and only goal,” he said.

Further speaking on attacks that occurred during the elections, Sarma said, “At the time of the elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force, so we ministers did not come to the office. I was out of state for election work. It was during these three periods that they attacked the police station in Lakhimpur. By that time, they had arrived in the Hindu village of Barpeta and launched a related attack. And within this one month, they went to Koch, Rajbongshi village of Kokrajhar, and carried out a land-grabbing operation. Because of the MCC, the BJP government did not sleep for a month and only remained inactive. All we need to imagine is three coordinated attacks in a month of inaction and how many such attacks will go on day and night when there is no BJP government in Assam.”

एक विशेष समुदाय के लोग हैं जिन्हें मोदी सरकार से घर, शौचालय, सड़क, सरकारी नौकरी, राशन और प्रति माह ₹1250 मिला।लेकिन इस समुदाय ने कांग्रेस को वोट दिया।



क्योंकि इन्हें तुष्टिकरण चाहिए। उनका उद्देश्य विकास नहीं बल्कि मोदी को हटाना और अपने समुदाय का दबदबा क़ायम रखना था। pic.twitter.com/P4GfFgGkSZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2024



