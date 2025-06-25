‘Thermal project has been unnecessarily politicised’: BTR chief defends power plant

Kokrajhar, June 25: Amid mounting protests over the proposed Adani thermal power project in Kokrajhar’s Parbatjhora region, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro has voiced strong support for the initiative.

Warning against politicising the issue and underlining the potential economic benefits for the region, Boro said continued opposition could lead the region to miss out on what he described as a “game-changer.”

“The project has become unnecessarily politicised. Some people understand its significance, while others choose not to. In our region, we’ve never witnessed the establishment of any major industry since our formation. After our government came to power, we succeeded in bringing in HPCL’s ₹500-crore project to Dangtol in Chirang. That alone will create employment and livelihood opportunities for many local youths,” Boro told the press on Tuesday.

His remarks came on a day when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited an alternative site in Dhubri district for setting up a 3,400 MW thermal power project.

“I understand that the Chief Minister has the authority to decide where the project should be set up, but I’m happy it was initially proposed in our district. While others already have large projects, this could be a turning point for us,” Boro added.

The BTR CEM’s statement comes amid sustained protests by local farmers, tribal residents, and activists opposing the state’s decision to allocate 3,600 bighas of land in Parbatjhora’s Basabari area for the project.

Villagers, primarily from indigenous and agrarian communities, have been staging sit-in demonstrations under trees, vowing to resist any attempt to transfer their land to corporate interests.

The movement has drawn support from key organisations, including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad (KMSP) and the Assam State Committee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Protesters allege that the project would displace native communities and endanger local livelihoods and ecology.

While Boro has thrown his weight behind the project, Chief Minister Sarma has taken a more cautious stance amid the growing backlash.

Acknowledging that allegations of tribal land appropriation have complicated the situation, the CM earlier said, “We don’t want to proceed with the project amid these allegations. While Kokrajhar was our first choice, we are now considering Dhubri and Goalpara as alternative sites. Two land parcels have already been identified, and the foundation stone will likely be laid in November.”