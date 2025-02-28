87 years of service to the nation
The Assam Tribune's reporter receives Izaz Ahmed Memorial Young Journalist Award

Guwahati, Feb 28: The Assam Tribune Digital’s reporter Dristirupa Bordoloi has received the Izaz Ahmed Memorial Young Journalist Award on Friday from a digital news organisation, Pratibimba Live, in Guwahati.

The award was presented on the occasion of the 10th-anniversary celebration.

Dristirupa Bordoloi is the daughter of Mr. Niren Bordoloi and Mrs. Lolita Bordoloi. She originally hails from Bokakhat.

The award ceremony was held at Six Mile, Ghar 365 Residency, in Guwahati.

Along with Dristirupa, several other journalists currently associated with the field of news reporting have also been felicitated with the award.


