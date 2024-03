Guwahati, Mar 6: Two employees of The Assam Tribune won the TOPCEM-ASJA Media Sports Festival (chess) tournament on Wednesday.

The event took place in Guwahati’s Landmark Hotel and was organised by the Assam Sports Journalist Association.

DTP operator Debasish Sinha bagged the Champion title, while Bubul Sinha bagged the 2nd runner-up title.

Meanwhile, Armanur Rahman from G Plus won the first runner-up title.