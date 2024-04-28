The Assam Tribune organises drawing and essay competition

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2024 The Assam Tribune in association with Pollution Control Board, Assam is organising an online Drawing and Essay competition form school and college students

The global Theme for this year’s World Environment Day is to address the issues related to land pollution. Earth’s lands are degrading – driven by unsustainable consumption, agriculture and pollution. Land degradation negatively affects 3.2 billion people worldwide.

This World Environment Day, the focus is on how to restore land, avoid pollutants and revive water sources.

The 2024 World Environment Day campaign #GenerationRestoration calls for global solutions to address Land Restoration, Desertification & Drought Resilience.

The drawing and essay completion is organised in three different categories. The first category, category A is for students from Class 1 to Class 5; the second category, category B is for students of Class 6 to Class 10 and the third category, category C is for students in HS to Graduation Final Semester.

Interested participant can submit their entries for both Drawing and essay completions online by 19th May 2024 by filling up the registration from available at https://rb.gy/536iwv or scan the QR code.















