The Assam Tribune launches mobile app developed under Google News Initiative programme

Guwahati, Feb 24: The Assam Tribune, leading English daily in Northeast India, marked a significant milestone on February 24 with the official launch of its mobile application, catering to both Android and iOS users. The inauguration ceremony took place at NEDFi House in Guwahati and was attended by notable figures from the government, corporate sectors, media, and beyond.





Shri Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has conveyed his best wishes to the entire family of The Assam Tribune. Recognising the newspaper's commitment to progress, he highlighted its embrace of technological advancements.



“The Assam Tribune, with its decades-old history, has taken significant strides to keep pace with the digital age. In addition to offering an e-paper format, the publication has also made its presence felt on social media platforms. This transition is a testament to the newspaper's adaptability and its dedication to reaching a wider audience in the modern era. The latest milestone in this journey involves the launch of a mobile app by The Assam Tribune. This marks a significant step forward in enhancing accessibility and providing a more interactive experience for its readers,” Shri Pijush Hazarika stated.

Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta emphasised the remarkable journey of The Assam Tribune, highlighting its enduring legacy that commands respect not only in Assam and the Northeast but across the entire country. He commended the newspaper for its unique approach to dispensing news, noting its palpable decency and maintained demeanor. In an era where infotainment and digital media dominate, Mahanta acknowledged The Assam Tribune's ability to adapt and keep pace with technological advancements, solidifying its relevance in the evolving landscape of news dissemination.

Assam DGP Shri GP Singh highlighted The Assam Tribune's enduring consistency and emphasised the crucial collaboration between journalism and law authorities. Acknowledging the changing dynamics of the news industry in Assam, he stressed the necessity of adapting to the evolving digital landscape. Singh emphasized the importance of understanding and creating future strategies to navigate the dynamic digital space that continues to undergo constant changes.





The app, a result of collaboration under the Google News Initiative programme, boasts advanced features aimed at advancing the reading experience for its users. Google and Readwhere, played pivotal roles in the development of the mobile app.



Representatives from Readwhere also graced the event, acknowledging the collaborative effort that brought this digital platform to fruition. The launch was further enhanced by a mesmerising performance by flautist Dipak Sarma.

The Assam Tribune Digital, initiated during the pandemic in 2020, has rapidly grown into a significant platform, amassing an impressive monthly viewership of over 8 million across various digital platforms.

The mobile app is now available for download on both Android Play Store and Apple App Store.