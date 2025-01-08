The Assam Tribune calender has a 'cousin' in Sivasagar!

Sivasagar, Jan 8: In a remarkable feat of dedication, The Ranjan Press of JPA Path here has been publishing a calendar continuously on every New Year Day for the last 75 years to cater to the needs of the people of the town and its neighbouring areas.

The residents of Sivasagar and the nearby tea gardens regularly purchase this calendar as it accurately prints the dates and the holidays in bold letters. The press, founded in 1950 has come a long way despite facing hurdles concomitant with the print business, and it is still serving the people.

Like all other business establishments, The Ranjan Press had its worst period during COVID-19, but due to people's trust, it has been able to continue to publish the calendar without a break.

The striking feature of the calendar is its similarity with the calendar published by The Assam Tribune every New Year Day. On being asked about the reason, Manas Ranjan Baruah, the present proprietor of The Ranjan Press, told this correspondent that their grandfather and founder of The Ranjan Press, late Mono Ranjan Baruah, was a cousin of the founder of The Assam Tribune RG Baruah.

As RG Baruah's mother had died soon after his birth, Mono Ranjan Baruah's mother, Hoimawati Devi, had brought him up in their Phukan Nagar residence

In Sivasagar. Later, RG Baruah took to the printing business and set up a press at Dibrugarh in 1938, from which he began publishing The Assam Tribune in 1939.

Inspired by RG Baruah's enthusiasm and business acumen, Mono Ranjan Baruah set up a press in Sivasagar in 1950.

RG Baruah later sold a part of the ancestral property in Phukan Nagar here before moving to Guwahati, where the present imposing Assam Tribune Group of newspapers continues to thrive.





By-

Correspondent