The Assam Tribune announces RG Baruah Fellowship for Media & Cultural Studies

Guwahati, April 21: The Assam Tribune has announced the launch of the RG Baruah Fellowship for Media & Cultural Studies, inviting applications from individuals passionate about exploring and contributing to the vibrant fields of media and culture.

The RG Baruah Fellowship is open to individuals from all walks of life, regardless of academic or professional background.

Applicants are required to submit their proposals via the Google Form.

RG Baruah Fellowship for Cultural Studies:

RG Baruah Fellowship for Journalism

The last date for submission is 25th May, 2025.

Candidates can apply under two broad categories:

Application for Media

Application for Cultural Studies

For more details on the fellowship, eligibility, application process, and terms, please email at [email protected].