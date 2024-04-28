The Assam Tribune and Dainik Asam correspondent selected for REACH media fellowship

Hailakandi, April 28: Senior correspondent for The Assam Tribune and Dainik Asam in Barak Valley, southern Assam, Satananda Bhattacharjee, has been chosen as one of the recipients of the prestigious REACH Media Fellowship for a duration of three months. Bhattacharjee is among sixteen journalists nationwide who have been awarded this fellowship in 2024.

The REACH Media Fellowship, administered by Chennai's Resource Group for Education and Advocacy for Community Health (REACH), aims to empower journalists to investigate and report on health-related issues. This year's focus is on Non-Communicable Disease 'cancer', with selected journalists tasked with producing investigative news stories on the subject.

To equip journalists with the necessary knowledge and resources, a two-day media workshop on cancer was organised in Chennai. The workshop provided journalists with firsthand information on various aspects of cancer, including data analysis and presentation techniques. Distinguished oncologists and experts, including Dr. Pramesh CS, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, and Convenor of the National Cancer Grid, delivered lectures to enhance journalists' understanding of the disease.

Dr. Ravi Kannan, Magsaysay award-winning oncologist and Director of Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, extended his congratulations to Satananda Bhattacharjee for being selected as a REACH Media Fellow.