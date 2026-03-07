Thailand delegation explores Assam’s heritage in week-long cultural exchange

Jorhat, Mar 7: A delegation of Pi Nong Tai from Thailand concluded a week-long cultural and heritage exchange visit to Assam on Saturday, aimed at strengthening historical ties, promoting Tai heritage, and enhancing cultural and tourism exchanges between Tai communities of Assam and Thailand.

The programme was organised by the Tai Education Initiative from March 1 to March 7.

The delegation arrived in Assam on March 1 and was warmly received by members of the Tai Education Initiative at the Tsangpo River Cruise and Restaurant in Jorhat.

The welcome programme included a river cruise along the mighty Brahmaputra River, offering the visitors an opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the region.

During their stay, the delegation visited several important historical, cultural, and natural sites associated with the rich legacy of the Tai Ahom civilisation and the diverse heritage of Assam.

On the second day, the visitors travelled to Sivasagar, where they explored prominent Tai Ahom heritage monuments and learned about the glorious history and legacy of the Ahom kingdom.

On the third day, the delegation visited the sacred Charaideo Maidams, the 41st UNESCO World Heritage Site and the royal burial ground of the Ahom kings, symbolising the spiritual and historical legacy of the Tai Ahom civilisation.

They also visited the historic Ghanashyam House, an 18th-century terracotta brick monument situated on the banks of the Joysagar Tank in Sivasagar.

While on the fourth day, the team explored the natural beauty and biodiversity of Assam at the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park before visiting the world-famous Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its rich wildlife and conservation heritage.

On the fifth day, the delegation travelled to Ban Sai at Balipathar Shyam Village in Karbi Anglong, where they interacted with members of the Tai Aiton and Tai Turung communities.

The visitors learned about their language, traditions, history, and cultural practices.

On the sixth day, the delegation visited the Bahoni Tea Estate, where they experienced the tea production process from plucking to the preparation of CTC, Orthodox, and green tea.

They also visited Balijan Shyam Village, home to the Tai Khamyang community, to explore their cultural traditions.

During the day, the delegation paid tribute at the Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha Samanay Kshetra and later visited the historic Lachit Borphukan Maidam, honouring the legacy of the legendary Ahom general.

The delegation departed for Thailand on Saturday from Jorhat Airport, marking the successful conclusion of the cultural and heritage exchange visit.

The Tai Education Initiative stated that such exchange programmes help strengthen historical, cultural, and linguistic bonds among Tai communities across borders while also promoting Assam’s heritage, eco-tourism, and cultural tourism at the international level.

The organisation expressed hope that the visit would open new opportunities for future cultural collaborations and exchanges between Assam and Thailand.