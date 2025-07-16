Thai envoys visit Guwahati, seek deeper ties in handloom, cultural exchange

Guwahati, July 16: A high-level delegation from Thailand visited Assam on Wednesday to explore opportunities for collaboration in handicrafts, handloom, creative industries, and cultural exchange.

The delegation was led by Kiran Moongtin, Foreign Affairs Minister attached to Thailand’s Department of South Asian, Middle East, and African Affairs. It included senior officials from the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), representatives from prominent Thai academic institutions, as well as members from the tourism, wellness, and cultural promotion sectors. Diplomats from the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi also accompanied the group, according to an official release.

During their visit, the delegation toured the Craft Promotion and Experience Centre of the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) in Guwahati.

NEHHDC Managing Director Mara Kocho gave a presentation on the corporation's vision and strengths -- including its OEKO-TEX certified Eri Silk spinning mill, NABL-accredited textile testing laboratory, and expansive artisan network supported by government agencies.

The highlight of the visit was the proposal to sign a joint action plan (JAP) between NEHHDC and the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) of Thailand, and it is expected to be formalised soon, the statement said.

The JAP outlines 10 key pillars of collaboration, including knowledge and expertise exchange, joint product development and design innovation, artisan skill development and cultural residencies, participation in global exhibitions and festivals, sustainable practices and green certification frameworks, co-managed digital platforms and cross-border e-commerce, IPR protection and GI advocacy for traditional crafts and policy dialogues on creative economy cooperation, it added.

As part of the programme, the delegation also toured NEHHDC's state-of-the-art production and testing facilities, including the handloom production unit, textile testing laboratory, Centre of Excellence and the artisan museum.

The NEHHDC is under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.





