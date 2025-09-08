Tezpur’s crime surge sparks concern among residents, cops under pressure

Tezpur, Sept 8: Although the police administration here tries to project that Tezpur city has a low crime index that indicates a safe environment for its residents, yet criminal acts are on the rise in and around the city, creating tension among the conscious indigenous local residents, who link the rise in criminal activity to the migration of unfamiliar people to the area over the years.

In recent times, the rise in incidents of chain snatching, robbery, theft, drug peddling, etc., in Tezpur city has cast a shadow over the safety of the citizens. This escalating menace has struck fear into the hearts of the common public, leaving the police department facing a daunting challenge in apprehending the culprits and recovering looted gold ornaments and other valuables.

The surge in chain snatching incidents in Tezpur town is alarming, and the audacity with which these criminals operate is deeply unsettling. It is disheartening to witness these crimes occurring even in broad daylight in bustling areas where one would expect a sense of security. This reign of terror leaves no room for doubt – chain snatchers seem to operate with impunity, undermining the very essence of law and order, and it is evident from such incidents that the residents of the city and its suburbs are dealing with a grave issue that requires immediate attention and effective action.

Meanwhile, the police force, to its credit, has not remained totally idle in the face of this mounting threat. However, despite their efforts, criminal activities are still continuing, leaving the citizens quite vulnerable.

The gravity of the problem has been highlighted by an attack upon one Swapnali Kakoti, head of the Department of English of the Darrang College, by a chain snatchers’ gang on Saturday evening near the ASTC bus stand here. The gang attacked the lady by spraying some chemical and, after she fainted, the gang snatched a gold chain from her neck. She sustained a serious injury due to the attack. Later, local residents rushed her to a private nursing home, where she is reported to be out of danger.

Police sources told this correspondent many crimes like chain snatching are the handiwork of the growing number of drug-addicted youths in the area. The sources also indicated that the culprits have already been identified and will be booked soon. The sources also assured that necessary measures will be taken to curb the crime spree.