Tezpur's 118-yr-old Baan Theatre seeks 'national platform' recognition from government

Tezpur, Dec. 31: The authority of the historic Baan Theatre in Tezpur, in its annual session held on Sunday, urged upon the government of Assam to recognise it as a 'National Platform' of theatre for the State.

Tezpur's Baan Theatre, a nursery of Assamese culture and the first permanent theatre hall in the region, has been an emblem of the glorious era of legends and pioneers since its inception. It came into being in 1906 and was named after the legendary King Bana. It has been a mammoth contributor to the development of modern art and culture in the region during its 118 years of existence.

Baan Theatre has witnessed the blooming of the trio of pioneering cultural legends - Kolaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, and Natasurjya Phani Sarma. Baan Theatre's history reveals that it has persistently produced talented persons headed by Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, the doyen of Assamese art and culture who produced, directed, and scored the music of the first Assamese film ever made Joymoti-which depicted the values and sacrifice of a woman revolting against a tyrannical ruler. Similarly, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha was a revolutionary poet, lyricist, dancer, music composer, artist, etc. Natasurya Phani Sarma was a famous playwright and actor, while roving minstrel Dr Bhupen Hazarika needs no introduction. Another luminary who graced Baan Theatre was 'Mancha Konwar’ Chandradhar Goswami.

The years from 1925 to 1945 marked the golden period of Baan Theatre, when Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Phani Sarma, Chandradhar Goswami, and Dr Bhupen Hazarika gave a new direction to Assamese drama and music through this platform.

With an illustrious history, this cultural platform has been contributing towards strengthening the Assamese people by developing their socio-cultural life and serving as a unifying factor for over a century, thereby standing as a nerve centre for the performing arts. It has provided a creative platform to both artistes and writers to upgrade their lives.

While talking to The Assam Tribune, the secretary of Baan Theatre, Jitumoni Devachoudhury, mentioned that Baan Theatre has also been taking key steps to develop plays for children, paving the way for nurturing talented youngsters from childhood. Many of them have become great artistes and dramatists and they are reciprocating by continuing to contribute to Baan Theatre's glorious heritage.

"As an unmatched cultural platform, Baan Theatre has been a symbol of nationalism and standing as pillar of dignity for Tezpur since its inception," Devachoudhury said, adding that the socio-cultural environment of the past decades in Tezpur helped in the establishment of Baan Theatre.

Many dedicated families in Tezpur helped financially to enhance its journey. He also pointed out that every play staged in Baan Theatre was celebrated as a festival by the people of Tezpur.

"Records reveal that Banraja by Padmanath Gohain Baruah was the first drama to be staged in Baan Stage. New ideas and techniques have brought laurels through theatrical performances at the State and national levels. The Natasurya Drama Festival, in the memory of late Phani Sarma, is being held regularly every year since 1971 with the objective of producing new dramas and new artistes. We have already staged more than 100 dramas. A comfortable and convenient theatre hall with a seating capacity of 700 persons, which was erected years back with donations and contributions from various sources, including organisations and individuals, is presently undergoing renovation work with an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The renovation work is expected to be completed by 2026. We are optimistic that Baan Theatre, the cradle of the Assamese culture, will continue to be the epicentre of intellectual and creative development in the days to come," Devachoudhury said.

He reiterated that in view of Baan Theatre's contribution towards the overall development of the Assamese nation, Sunday's meeting urged upon the State government to accord recognition to Baan Theatre as a 'National Platform' of theatre for the State.

- By Shambhu Boro