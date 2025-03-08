Tezpur University to unlock architectural secrets of Dhekiajuli Devalaya

Guwahati, Mar 8: Tezpur University will conduct scientific studies on samples collected from the excavation site of Dhekiajuli's Gupteswar Devalaya, which could lead to valuable insights about the different technical aspects of the temple's architectural features. The Gupteswar Devalaya site has undergone significant developments since October 2023, when the government initiated efforts to protect and preserve the site.

Under the guidance of Dr. Deepi Rekha Kouli, a team of archaeologists and junior assistants from the Directorate of Archaeology Assam, comprising Dr. Nabajit Deori, Deputy Director; Dr. Chabina Hassan, Deputy Director; Priyanka Patir, Exploration Officer; and research scholars Yang Jerang and Rashmi Deori and junior assistant Bhargav Duarah of the Directorate, completed the excavation at the site, and conservation work is now underway. The Directorate of Archaeology has made significant discoveries at the site since February 2024. "The Gupteswar Devalaya is a remarkable example of a standing stone temple from the pre-Ahom period. The site covers an area of over 7 bighas and features a group of temples within the premises. Situated on the Brahmaputra's banks, the temple is an architectural wonder that has miraculously withstood devastating earthquakes.

Despite being constructed using dry masonry, the temple remains remarkably intact, with its Garbhagriha from the pre-Ahom period still standing up to the Jangha portion," Dr. Chabina Hassan said.

The temple's unique blend of pre-Ahom and Ahom-era architecture, with brick masonry added later, makes it a one-of-a-kind example of ancient architecture in this part of the region. This ancient existing temple, built in the pancharatha style, houses a sacred Sivalinga as its primary deity within its garbhagriha.

Interestingly, the archaeological discovery at the site was a serendipitous event, triggered by the unexpected unearthing of a Nandi sculpture during construction activities, which ultimately led to the revelation of the hidden architectural fragments. Excavations have uncovered significant historical remains, providing a fascinating glimpse into the region's rich cultural and architectural heritage. The findings include an extended mandapa, ancient brick walls, stone floors, intricately designed potsherds, and a brick plinth with a water spout, demonstrating advanced construction techniques and artistic skills of past civilisations.

Dr. Navin Sharma from Tezpur University's Faculty of Energy collected various samples, including potsherds, iron dowels, mortars, and charcoal, for further analysis. The site has also revealed evidence of a temple complex with multiple temples, featuring multiple kalasha and stone fragments. The excavations have unearthed a multicultural heritage spanning from the Salasthambha dynasty to the Ahom period, offering immense potential for archaeological research and contributing significantly to India's cultural and historical understanding.





By

Staff Reporter