Tezpur University student found dead under mysterious circumstances

Guwahati, Jun 22: In a tragic incident a Tezpur University student was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Thursday morning at his hostel room of University campus.

The deceased student has been identified as Nilotpal Gogoi who hailed from Doomdooma of Tinsukia district.

Reportedly, the student was found lying on his bed in his dorm.

Nilotpal was a postgraduate student in the Environmental Science department in Fourth semester and a hostel boarder at the CV Raman Hostel at Tezpur University.

The cause of Nilotpal’s death is not known yet.