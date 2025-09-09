Tezpur University pushes for Indo-Russian think tank to drive education, research

Guwahati, Sept 9: Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh met Indian embassy officials in Russia's Vladivostok to discuss the establishment of a joint Indo-Russian think tank on strategic policies.

The university delegation, which also included Director of International Affairs Prof Subhrangshu Sekhar Sarkar, met Indian Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission Nikhilesh Giri and the Consul General in Vladivostok, Siddharta Gowrav, along with other senior officials, a press communication said on Tuesday.

"At the heart of the discussions was the proposal to establish a joint Indo-Russian think tank on strategic policies for the future of education," Singh said.

The think tank is envisioned as a policy and research hub that will chart a structured roadmap for educational advancement across the Asia-Pacific region, he said.

It will draw upon shared experiences and best practices of India and Russia, two nations with long traditions of higher education and innovation, the release said.

It aims to formulate a comprehensive educational strategy aligned with regional development priorities, to promote joint research and innovation in sectors critical to both nations, including aviation engineering, energy, oil and gas, environment, and digital transformation, it said.

The Consulate General of India highlighted that this effort builds upon the momentum of the Eastern Economic Forum, where Tezpur University had already initiated meaningful engagements with Russian counterparts, the release added.

PTI