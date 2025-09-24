Tezpur University gives in to students’ demands; unveils tribute plans for Zubeen Garg

Tezpur, Sept. 24: Tezpur University has announced a series of measures to honour cultural icon Zubeen Garg, including a posthumous honourary doctorate, installation of his statue on campus and the introduction of a scholarship in his name.

The decision comes after a student protest erupted in the campus, demanding a formal tribute to the beloved singer, who passed away on September 19.

University authorities informed that the honourary doctorate will be conferred in "recognition of Garg’s immense contribution to Assamese culture, music, and society".

A statue of the artiste will be erected at a designated site within the campus, while a scholarship under the Department of Cultural Studies will be launched to encourage young talent in art, culture, and music.

The administration stated that the move was taken in response to demands raised by students and as a mark of respect to the “heartbeat of the Assamese people.”

The announcement comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the university administration and its student community over the denial of a condolence meet in memory of the late artiste within the university campus on September 19.

Tension between the students and the university administration was simmering and on September 22, students staged angry protests after the Vice Chancellor allegedly refused permission for the meet, reportedly remarking, “Don’t make it funny.”

The denial, combined with the administration’s decision to hold the Tezpur University Students’ Council (TUSC) elections on September 20, during the state's three-day mourning period, intensified the unrest.

Students had accused the university of “blatant insensitivity” and listed a range of demands, including an official tribute to Zubeen Garg, a public apology from the VC and the creation of a permanent martyr’s memorial, among others.

While the university has assured it will initiate the parliamentary process to amend the Tezpur University Act, 1993, to allow for a change in the nomenclature of the student body, students remain dissatisfied as many of their core demands remain unmet.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, while backing the protest, wrote to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, seeking intervention over the alleged insensitivity of the Vice Chancellor and the circulation of “misleading information” regarding condolence events.

Meanwhile, the administration’s decision to prepone the autumn recess from September 29 to September 24 has further angered students, who view it as an attempt to disperse protests rather than address their concerns.