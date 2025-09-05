Tezpur University expands global ties, inks MoU with Russia's Far Eastern Federal University

Tezpur, September 5: In order to explore research work and other related areas of mutual interest, Tezpur University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), Russia on September 3.

FEFU is a prestigious public university located in Vladivostok, Russia. Established in 1899, it is one of Russia’s leading educational institutions, offering a wide range of programmes, including medicine, engineering, humanities, and natural sciences.

The MoU was formally signed by Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Tezpur University and Prof Evgeny E Vlasov, Vice-President for International Relations, FEFU.

The MoU was inked on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum currently being held in Vladivostok, Russia. Prof Subhrangshu Sekhar Sarkar, director, International Affairs, Tezpur University was also present on the occasion.

The MoU calls for various areas of activities that include intention to establish joint dual degree educational programs in the field of construction and civil engineering, intention to implement research work on construction, civil engineering, machine learning, artificial intelligence and other related areas of mutual interest.

The MoU will also open various other activities including field trips, exchange of students and faculty members, joint research projects, conferences, cultural programmes and other activities. The MoU will be effective for a period of five years.

Prof Shambhu Nath Singh in his speech at the MoU signing ceremony mentioned that Russia has a remarkable tradition of engineering resilience, born from experience in diverse and often extreme climatic conditions.

Indian engineers, on the other hand, have honed their ability to execute large-scale projects swiftly and efficiently, often within the constraints of time and resources. He appreciated the unique opportunity to nurture a new generation of engineers – professionals who are innovative and practical, strategic and adaptable.