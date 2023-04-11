Tezpur University conducts workshop on child marriage

Guwahati, April 11: The Centre for Inclusive Development, Tezpur University on Monday organised a one-day workshop on “Child Marriage: A Curse on the Health and Well-being of Victims” in consonance with the United Nations set Sustainable Development Goal No. 3, i.e., “Good Health and Well-being”.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Managing Trustee of ‘Sneha Bandhan’, Guwahati graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Dr. Nina Athale, an eminent Child Protection Consultant, Mumbai, Dr. Bhuban C. Barooah, Dean, Royal School of Law and Administration, Royal Global University, Guwahati and Dr. Siddeswara Linganna, Faculty, Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur participated as resource persons in the Workshop.

Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University while inaugurating the workshop highlighted the laws that makes child marriage a punishable offence. “We have laws like “Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage (POCM) Act, 2006, however, despite these laws it is unfortunate that child marriage has remained social menace for the society”, Prof. Singh said. "Through this workshop, we hope to build momentum for action and advocacy to fight against the practice of child marriage”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma called the practice of child marriage a curse and urged upon all stakeholders to adopt a hands-on approach to fight against this menace. “Child marriage not only affects the health and well-being of a girl, but it (the marriage) leaves a deep psychological and emotional trauma on the victims”, Sarma said. “It is loss of innocence for them and as a society we must ensure that they have a dignified life, Sarma further added. She also urged the educational institutions to play a greater role in curbing the menace. Educational institutions should collaborate with governmental/non-governmental agencies/civil societies to understand the issue to facilitate strong policy framework.

Speaking on the occasion as advisor to the workshop, Prof. D.K.Bhattacharyya, former Vice Chancellor (Acting), Tezpur University emphasised the role of outreach activity (amongst Higher Educational Institutions) to reach to the sections, where child marriage is prevalent to bring awareness.

Deba Kumar Mishra, Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur district briefed the august gathering the efforts taken by the state government to curb the menace of child marriage. He informed that the child protection officers are given greater responsibility to ensure that children receive legal aid. We have also engaged teachers, anganwadi workers to sensitise people regarding the adverse effect of child marriage, Mishra said.

The participants of the workshop comprised of Social Welfare Departments, advocates, school teachers, NGO members and students.