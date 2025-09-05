Tezpur to honour Dr Bhupen Hazarika with musical tributes, lectures and exhibitions

Tezpur, September 5: Under the initiative of the Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Baan Theatre, Asomiya Club, Tarun Asam Sangha, several other organisations, and supported by the people of Tezpur, the birth centenary celebrations of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika will be observed in Tezpur with year-long programmes.

To carry out the activities, eight prominent organisations and the people of Tezpur have already formed the ‘Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary Celebration Committee’. The committee held an extended executive meeting recently and finalised the inaugural day’s agenda as well as a draft plan for the year-long celebrations.

The meeting was presided over by noted educationist Dr Bhubaneswar Saharia. Joint general secretaries Dr Pallab Bhattacharya and Jitumoni Dev Choudhury, while explaining the purpose of the session, resolved to commence the celebrations from September 8.

On the morning of the inaugural day, a floral tribute will be offered at Sudhakantha’s life-size statue at the Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi here. Subsequently, a human chain of several thousand people will be organised at the Court Chariali in front of the Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi and the iconic song Manuhe Manuhor Baabe will be performed. In the evening, from 5:00 pm onwards, with the cooperation of the Sonitpur district administration, a special musical programme featuring a selection of Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal songs will be held on the Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi premises, showcasing performances by young and emerging singers.

The second day’s programme has been scheduled for September 21 and it will feature special lectures on the songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika by distinguished speakers.

The year-long programme also includes ‘Naba Prajonmar Bhupendra Charcha’ with participation of speakers from the young generation on Dr Hazarika’s legacy and special workshops on the lyrical style, language, and diction of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s songs; research paper presentations and lectures by eminent scholars. There will also be special discussion sessions on the films directed by Dr Hazarika; seminars on the songs composed by him during his years in Tezpur; nationwide programmes involving distinguished personalities associated with the maestro; competitions in schools and colleges.

Additionally, there will be slogan writing, quiz, essay, song and oratory; and art exhibitions featuring paintings and sculptures. A special commemorative volume on Dr Bhupen Hazarika and his works will also be published by the organisers.