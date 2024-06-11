Tezpur residents demand action as foul-smelling water from businesses pollutes environment

Sonitpur, June 11: Once lauded as one of the least polluted cities in the country, according to a survey by the World Health Organisation, Tezpur now grapples with pollution concerns stemming from business establishments located in the city.

A business establishment located at Ward No. 3 on J.N. Road is considered to be responsible for deteriorating the environment of the city.

According to available information, Saurabh Barkataki, an award-winning former honorary wildlife warden of Assam and a snake expert, filed a case on June 10 against the establishment in the Tezpur Magistrate's Court. The complaint alleges that the establishment releases dirty, foul-smelling, and polluted water onto the public road approximately 5–6 times a day, creating an unhealthy and unfavourable atmosphere.

Residents have voiced their frustrations over the establishment's disregard for their pleas to cease these activities. The constant release of foul-smelling water onto the roads has not only made movement difficult but also poses a significant threat to public health.

Notably, Barkataki has called upon the local administration to take swift action against such activities.



