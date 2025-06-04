Tezpur marks 100 years of GI-tagged litchis with inaugural ‘Litchi Utsav’

Sonitpur, June 4: Tezpur’s famed litchis—bestowed with the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2015—continue to make their mark internationally for their distinctive flavour and rich pulp.

On Tuesday, to mark a century of the town’s horticultural heritage, the inaugural edition of “Litchi Utsav – 2025” was kicked off.

Aiming to make it an annual celebration, the opening ceremony was held at the premises of the Indian Red Cross Society’s Sonitpur District Branch near Ganesh Ghat.

The event commemorated 100 years since renowned litterateur Padmanath Gohain Baruah—the first Assamese Chairman of Tezpur Municipality—planted several varieties of litchi trees across the town in 1923.

“Tezpur’s litchis have completed 100 years, and to this day, we continue to enjoy their unique flavour. We recently held discussions with the agriculture, commerce, and industry departments on how best to preserve the fruit and facilitate its export beyond Assam. We will soon take this forward with Tezpur University and IIT Guwahati,” said Deputy Commissioner Ankur Bharali.

Over the decades, these luscious fruits have become a source of economic empowerment for local farmers, opening up both national and international markets.

The centennial celebration began with floral tributes and ceremonial lamp lighting at the statue of Gohain Baruah.

Organised by the district administration, the day-long event paid homage to his legacy and the enduring impact of his initiative on Tezpur’s horticultural landscape.

Tezpur’s litchis are not only known for their flavour but also for rare varieties not found elsewhere in the world. This has fostered self-reliance among local communities through horticultural livelihoods.

The event saw participation from several dignitaries, including Padmanath Gohain Baruah’s descendants—Uday Krishna Gohain Baruah and Sanjay Krishna Gohain Baruah—as well as members of the GI Tag Committee, marking a proud moment in Tezpur’s agricultural and cultural history.