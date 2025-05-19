Tezpur locals decry delay in naming airport after Bhupen Hazarika

Tezpur, May 19: The people of Tezpur and its adjoining areas have expressed strong resentment because the long-standing public demand to name the Tezpur airport in memory of music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika still remains unheeded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Tezpur airbase, also known as Salonibari Air Force Station, also serves as a domestic airport, located some 8.5 km away from Tezpur town. This airport was built during World War-II by the Royal Indian Air Force in 1942. Primarily, the airport was used by the US Air Force as a B-24 Liberator heavy bomber base by the 7th Bombardment Group.

After the war, it was converted into an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in 1959 due to its strategic location, contributing to its importance with a variety of aircraft operations including de Havilland Vampire, Dassault Ouragan, and MIG-21. Presently, the airport is used both by IAF aircraft and passenger planes.

Meanwhile, expressing strong resentment over the Central and State governments’ indifferent attitude towards the long-pending demand to name this airport cum airbase after ‘Sudhakantha’ Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the people of Tezpur have lamented that instead of according priority to their demand, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the Dibrugarh airport will be named after the legendary bard, thereby skipping Tezpur airport.

“It is nothing but a big insult to the people of Tezpur as the Chief Minister is ignoring the dignity and sentiment of people of Tezpur,” a local resident said.

A public meeting was organised at Tezpur Sahitya Sabha Bhawan here a couple of days ago under the initiative of senior journalist cum noted social worker Manoj Borah, which witnessed the participation of office-bearers of several social organisations. The meeting, presided over by the president of the historic Baan Theatre, Bankim Sarmah, later unanimously resolved to launch a vigorous democratic movement if the authorities concerned, including the State government, keep ignoring the matter and delay naming the airport in memory of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

During the meeting, an organisation named ‘Tezpur Sanmilita Sashetan Nagarik Mancha’ was formed for expediting the campaign. It was decided at the meeting to collect signatures from the public in favour of the airport-name demand.

Manoj Borah, in his speech on the occasion, urged upon the Chief Minister to reconsider the matter and take necessary measures in this regard. Borah mentioned that in 2011, after the demise of the Sudhakantha, a memorandum was submitted in this connection on behalf of the people of Tezpur to the Airports Authority of India as well as the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh.

“However, it is a matter of regret that though almost 15 years have elapsed since placing of the demand, it remains neglected. As such, we now urge upon the present dynamic Central and State governments to fulfil the demand in order to uphold the dignity of Tezpur and its people,” Borah said.

He further asserted under the banner of ‘Tezpur Sanmilita Sashetan Nagarik Mancha’, the people of Tezpur will re-submit the memorandum to the Prime Minister as well as the DoNER Minister. He said that since the matter involves the sentiments of the people of Tezpur, Chief Minister Dr Sarma should take the prime initiative in this regard.





