Tezpur innovator unveils MK3 multilingual chatbot aimed at empowering masses

Tezpur, May 17: A new AI (artificial intelligence) breakthrough, representing the third determined effort of Bengaluru-based Assamese innovator Gautam Das, is on the horizon. He has introduced MK3, a smart, multilingual Chatbot built to support people from all walks of life-students, small businesses, and everyday users who want easy access to powerful, conversational AI without needing to know how to code or spend a lot of money.

Gautam Das, originally from Lakhidhar Sarmah Path in Tezpur town, informed during a conversation with The Assam Tribune that MK3 is designed with a simple yet profound mission: make Al tools accessible, affordable, and adaptable for the real world - especially in local languages and among underserved communities. Notably, MK3 has already garnered positive feedback from initial trials with students and teachers in Tamil Nadu, highlighting its user-friendliness and effectiveness in real-world educational settings.

"We believe that technology should serve the many, not just the few," Gautam Das said, adding that MK3 was built to help everyday users in their own language and in their own voice - whether it is for learning, solving customer queries, or just getting things done quickly.

He also said that the encouraging response from Tamil Nadu validates his approach and, unlike other bots, MK3 isn't just one-size-fits-all. It comes with a unique orchestration engine - the patent-pending Dynamic Context Orchestration Algorithm (DCOA) - that intelligently handles different tasks, conversations, and even plugins all behind the scenes.

He said: "It works like an assistant that understands what you want and figures out how to help you, switching languages, tones, or tasks as needed. A core principle of MK3's design is user safety and ethical AI.

Recognising the potential use by students (including minors), MK3 is engineered to never request or accept any personal information, ensuring a secure environment. Its browser-based nature further enhances security by avoiding the data storage risks associated with dedicated applications. The goal of the project is to reach 1 billion people in the next 5 years by making Al more human, more local, and more useful without asking users to code, subscribe, or struggle, and without compromising privacy. MK3 is currently in early access. More updates, including public trials and product demos, will be shared on https://www.mountkan.com."

Das has asked interested persons to contact him via email at [email protected] or visit the website https://mountkan.com as and when required.