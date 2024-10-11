Tezpur: Durga Puja pandal designed with books to inspire reading among youth

A special Durga Puja pandal has been built in the form of a library in Tezpur. This pandal has been constructed with the aim of encouraging the younger generation to engage with Assamese literature, highlighting the immense importance of reading in Assamese, which has recently been recognised as a classical language.

AT Photo: Durga Puja pandal designed with books in Tezpur

Pandal has long been the centre of attraction for the public amongst the 150 odd Puja celebration in the district.

Notably, the entire community of the region has contributed both money and labour to organise this puja. In the past, the pandal has been constructed using materials such as mud, wood, bamboo, sieves, oil tins, umbrellas, or even bicycle rims, making it a visually stunning and renowned site for Durga Puja in Tezpur. Tapas Das, an artist and organiser, has spearheaded the construction of this year’s pandal, transforming it into a world of books.

The special pandal has been adorned with nearly 1,500 books from Assamese literary collections.

Not only is the pandal itself beautifully designed, but the pathway leading from the main road to the pandal, stretching nearly 200 meters, is also decorated with books.