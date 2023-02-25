Tezpur: Army officer arrested in murder case of woman

TEZPUR, Feb 25: An Army officer posted as PRO Defence, 4 Corps here has been arrested on charges of allegedly being involved in a murder case of a woman.

The arrested army officer has been identified as Lt. Colonel Amrindar Singh Walia. Singh was arrested from the 4 Corps' of Army Headquarter in Tezpur. The officer was arrested by the Changsari Police in collaboration with the Tezpur Police.

The body of the deceased was recovered from Kamrup’s Changsari on February 15. The body was dumped near the National Highway 31. Changsari Police launched a search operation to nab those involved behind the murder.

Amrindar Singh is a resident of Punjab and he allegedly established love relations with the woman since a long time.

Singh was working as a public relation officer in the Tezpur Army.